Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $35,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $183.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.32. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,627 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.