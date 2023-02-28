Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2023 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2023 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Orion Energy Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/1/2023 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

OESX traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. 37,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,080. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.