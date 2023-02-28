Analyzing Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beyond Meat and Steakholder Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 5 6 0 0 1.55 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond Meat presently has a consensus target price of $17.57, indicating a potential downside of 6.39%. Steakholder Foods has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $418.93 million 2.86 -$366.14 million ($5.76) -3.26 Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A

This table compares Beyond Meat and Steakholder Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Steakholder Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Meat.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -87.40% -400.17% -30.06% Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.1% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Beyond Meat has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Steakholder Foods beats Beyond Meat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

