Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 115000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Angkor Resources Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its two mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 266 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. It also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

