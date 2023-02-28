ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.84. 63,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,040. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 358,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

