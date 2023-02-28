ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.84. 63,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,040. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.