AO World (LON:AO) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get AO World alerts:

AO World Stock Performance

Shares of LON AO traded up GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 56.25 ($0.68). The stock had a trading volume of 492,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,969. The company has a market cap of £324.51 million, a P/E ratio of -703.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.