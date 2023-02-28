Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $480,802.46 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00054428 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00025888 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

