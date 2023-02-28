Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 219.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.19.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

