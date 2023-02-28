ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 278.1% in February

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 278.1% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter valued at $322,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 41,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $251,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

BANX opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $132.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.54. ArrowMark Financial has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.19.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

About ArrowMark Financial

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.35%.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

