ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Force Hill Capital Management LP

Force Hill Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 1.9% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in ASML by 3.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in ASML by 2.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock traded down $11.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $620.57. 729,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.12. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The company has a market cap of $244.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.