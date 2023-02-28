ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Up 244.7% in February

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 244.7% from the January 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAZY. BNP Paribas raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 260 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 89,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,247. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

