Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,760 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,680 ($20.27) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.01) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.13) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,885 ($22.75).

LON:ABF traded up GBX 43.50 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,018 ($24.35). 426,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,228. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,223 ($14.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,021 ($24.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,265.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,806 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,578.64.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

