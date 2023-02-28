ATCO Ltd. (ACLLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.33.

ATCO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACLLF traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330. ATCO has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ATCO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

