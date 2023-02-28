Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.476 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Atco Stock Performance
