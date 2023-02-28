Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Trimmed by First Growth Investment Manager LP

First Growth Investment Manager LP lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up 8.8% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Atlassian by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 414,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.32. The stock had a trading volume of 819,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,206. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $321.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.50.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,168,747.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,037,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,168,747.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,037,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,154 shares of company stock worth $38,378,195 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

