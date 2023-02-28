Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.33

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $330.30 million and approximately $30.93 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

