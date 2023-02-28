AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Sold by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,911,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,295 shares during the quarter. AxoGen comprises approximately 3.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AxoGen worth $34,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,905,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 78,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 41,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,866. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

