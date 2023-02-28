Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Acquired by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Axonics accounts for about 2.3% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $22,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axonics by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 276,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Axonics stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,852. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,800.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $2,686,131.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,800.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,400,579.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,316,799.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,539 shares of company stock worth $12,076,861. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

