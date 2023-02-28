B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.43. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

