B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
B2Gold Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.43. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.
About B2Gold
