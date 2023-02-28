Baader Bank Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS opened at €47.89 ($50.95) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.92. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 52-week high of €66.15 ($70.37). The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.