Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.68

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.68 and last traded at $122.50, with a volume of 71255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 576.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.