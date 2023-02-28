Baidu (BIDU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/28/2023 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2023 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $176.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $182.00 to $185.00.

2/15/2023 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $166.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $182.00.

1/17/2023 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $186.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $217.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $176.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BIDU traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $137.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,505. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

