Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,601,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,298 shares during the period. Annexon makes up 2.7% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Annexon worth $22,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

ANNX stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 208,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,494. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $258.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

