Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 30,093 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,045 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $21,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in First Republic Bank by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 209,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 38,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.30. 300,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

