Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,543 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.20. 1,602,287 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

