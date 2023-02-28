Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $50.24 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $50,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.21. 137,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

