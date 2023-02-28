Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.11. The stock had a trading volume of 515,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,872 shares of company stock worth $8,181,671 in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

