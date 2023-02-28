Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $9.25 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,425 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,064 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $209,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $6,324,000. Finally, Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $3,250,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.7 %

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 782,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.