Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 172,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 466.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 323,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 266,138 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 158.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 462,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.10. The company had a trading volume of 677,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,737. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $63.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.