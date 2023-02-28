Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 4,476 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 578,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.