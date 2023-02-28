Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 69,260 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,260 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after acquiring an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,982,000 after acquiring an additional 215,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.14. 65,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,912. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.48. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

