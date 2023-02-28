Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 7,724 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 280.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,161 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $27,585,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 11.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,125,000 after buying an additional 781,733 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after buying an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.69. 302,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

