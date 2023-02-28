Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,865,892 shares of company stock worth $1,012,166,407 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Walmart stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.54. 1,519,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.