Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,865,892 shares of company stock worth $1,012,166,407 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

