Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.01. 695,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,589. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.62. The company has a market cap of $273.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

