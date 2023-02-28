Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 118 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in Honeywell International by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 47,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $4,834,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,139. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.61.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

