Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 3,087 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,503. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 149.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.