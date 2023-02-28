Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,037,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after buying an additional 582,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,168,000 after buying an additional 522,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,735,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.89. 381,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $95.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

