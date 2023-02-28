Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,849,000 after buying an additional 1,129,142 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $27,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 478,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,598.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 389,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.62. 225,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,307. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18.
Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.
In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618 over the last 90 days. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.
Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.
