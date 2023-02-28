Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 1.8% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,999 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $12,959,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 439.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 45,837 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,723. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.98. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $174.42.

