Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Nordstrom Profile

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,608. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.