Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after buying an additional 286,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,514,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,764,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,033,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $837,185,000 after buying an additional 254,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.22. The stock had a trading volume of 740,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,087. The firm has a market cap of $304.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

