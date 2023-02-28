Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.22. The stock had a trading volume of 740,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,087. The firm has a market cap of $304.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.56%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

