Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 17.9% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 157.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Stryker by 55.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $264.64. The stock had a trading volume of 191,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The company has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

