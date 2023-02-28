Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 1.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.18. 830,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.52. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

