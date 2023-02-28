Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,085 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Encore Wire makes up about 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Encore Wire worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 71.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 20.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8.1% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 98.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encore Wire stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.43. 21,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,080. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.47.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Read More

