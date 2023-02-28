Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $264.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

