Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

DIS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.21. 1,655,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,181,742. The company has a market capitalization of $183.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $148.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

