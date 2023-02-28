Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 156,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after buying an additional 87,507 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UBA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. 16,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $688.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 149.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

