Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.1% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.7 %

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $466.93. 186,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,939. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $416.23 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $482.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.22.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

